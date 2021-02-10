5,922 People Arrested Under the UAPA Between 2016-19: Govt to RS

The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday, 10 February, was informed that between 2016 and 2019, a total of 5,922 people were arrested across the country under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), and there were 132 convictions under the act.

In a written reply to a question by RS member Syed Naseer Hussain, Union Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy also mentioned that according to National Crime Records Bureau’s (NCRB) data, the total number of people arrested under the UAPA in the 2019 was 1,948.

“NCRB does not maintain this data on the basis of religion, race, caste or gender,” Reddy further informed.