55-Yr-Old Patient Dies As Hospital Staff Looks For ICU Keys in MP

In a case of grievous oversight leading to loss of life, a 55-year-old woman died on Saturday, 4 April, in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, as staff at a private hospital were not able to find the keys to the ICU.

According to a report by News18, the patient, Laxmibai Chauhan, was being shifted to RD Gardi Medical College, a private hospital. The ICU was locked, and the on-duty staff were also absent.

Due to the subsequent delay, her family members panicked, pleaded with staff to help find the key and later broke the lock, as per the report. However, Chauhan was declared dead.