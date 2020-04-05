55-Yr-Old Patient Dies As Hospital Staff Looks For ICU Keys in MP
In a case of grievous oversight leading to loss of life, a 55-year-old woman died on Saturday, 4 April, in Ujjain in Madhya Pradesh, as staff at a private hospital were not able to find the keys to the ICU.
According to a report by News18, the patient, Laxmibai Chauhan, was being shifted to RD Gardi Medical College, a private hospital. The ICU was locked, and the on-duty staff were also absent.
Due to the subsequent delay, her family members panicked, pleaded with staff to help find the key and later broke the lock, as per the report. However, Chauhan was declared dead.
Coronavirus Test Results Awaited
Reportedly, Chauhan first complained of breathlessness and high blood pressure on Thursday, and was thus admitted to the district hospital. Later, she was taken to Madhav Nagar Hospital, and samples were taken for coronavirus tests, the results of which are awaited.
According to NDTV, civil surgeon Dr RP Parmar and Madhav Nagar Hospital incharge Dr Mahesh Marmat, have been removed from their posts.
"She was suffering from chronic illnesses like hypertension, diabetes. She was referred to the medical college. Our specialist took the samples for COVID-19 but her condition deteriorated and she died. We are conducting a probe into the matter," said Ujjain Chief Medical Officer Anusuya Gawli to NDTV.
Madhya Pradesh currently has 104 total coronavirus cases, with 6 deaths.
(With inputs from News18 and NDTV.)
