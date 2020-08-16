4G Internet Restored in Ganderbal, Udhampur Districts: J&K Admin
In the rest of the districts, the internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only, it added.
High-speed mobile data services shall be restored in Ganderbal and Udhampur on a trial basis for postpaid services from 9 pm on 16 August to 8 September, the Jammu and Kashmir administration said on Sunday.
In the rest of the districts, the internet speed shall continue to be restricted to 2G only, it added.
This comes after Attorney General KK Venugopal told the Supreme Court on 11 August that relaxation from 2G to 4G will be done in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir after 15 August.
AG Venugopal had said that the special committee will assess the impact in a calibrated manner, while adding that this trial from 2G to 4G in one district each of Jammu and Kashmir after 15 August will be done on an experimental basis for two months.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.