46-Year-Old Woman Dies of COVID-19 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat Toll at 4

The number of people who have died of COVID-19 in Gujarat rose to four as a 46-year-old woman in Ahmedabad passed away on Saturday, 28 March, news agency ANI reported.

According to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Hospital, she was admitted on Thursday and was suffering from hypertension, diabetes and was on a ventilator.

Meanwhile, with six more persons testing positive for coronavirus in Gujarat, the number of such cases in the state has risen to 53, an official said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.