COVID-19: 85-Year-Old Dies in Ahmedabad, Second Death in Gujarat
An 85-year-old woman died at a government hospital in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, 25 March, becoming the second person to die of COVID-19 in the state, the health department said.
"One coronavirus positive patient, female, 85 years, died in Ahmedabad today. She had traveled abroad, and after developing symptoms of COVID-19, she was admitted at civil hospital on 22 March," the health department said in a tweet.
"She was suffering from many complications," it added.
Earlier, a 67-year-old COVID-19 patient died in Surat on 22 March.
So far, Ahmemdabad has reported 14 cases, followed by Surat and Vadodara at seven each. Gandhinagar has six cases, Rajkot four and Kutch one.
Principal Secretary (Health) Jayanti Ravi said over one crore people, living in areas where COVID-19 cases were found as well as the areas where patients suffering from the severe acute respiratory infection (SARI) and other related complications were reported, have been surveyed.
FIRs were registered against 147 persons for violating quarantine, she informed.
As many as 20,688 persons are under quarantine in the state, which includes 20,220 persons in home quarantine, 430 in government facilities and 38 in private facilities.
(This story was auto-published from a syndicated feed. No part of the story has been edited by The Quint.)