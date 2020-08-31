2 Mths Post Jeyaraj-Benniks Death, Another Custodial Violence Case

"But instead of calling me for an investigation, they resorted to violence," he alleges. "In the hospital, the police told the workers that they can't give me any food and only water. I was starved for two days. They said it is enough if he is just alive," he alleges.

On 28 August, he was finally produced before the Srivaikundam magistrate, who was shocked at his physical state.

"Before I was taken to court, the sub inspector Raja said he will shoot me if I tell the magistrate what happened. But I think the magistrate himself immediately understood," says Martin.

"I was produced at 7 pm and the magistrate began a complete inquiry. He took me and first gave me some food because I was so weak. I told him everything that happened and he questioned my wife and brothers too before letting me out on bail," he adds.

For his family, the entire week was traumatic, with Martin being dragged away to seeing him as a bloody mess in the hospital.

"I thought I won't see my husband alive again," says Saroja, Martin's wife. "I saw them dragging my husband away and the next time I saw him he was injured in a hospital. He is unable to breathe or even urinate. I thought, like Bennix and Jayaraj, they will kill him too," she adds, her voice breaking.

Their 10-year-old son, meanwhile, fainted at the site of his father being beaten by the police.

"I was helpless, holding the limp body of my son as my husband was being dragged away," Saroja laments. " I am still scared and can't stop crying when I see my husband. He is struggling to even breathe," she adds.

Martin is currently admitted to the Sathankulam government hospital for treatment and is suffering from multiple internal injuries. TNM has reached out to the Thoothukudi Superintendent of Police for comment.