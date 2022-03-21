32 Dead in Bihar After Suspected Consumption of Illicit Liquor During Holi

At least 32 people have died in Bihar since Holi on Friday, 18 March due to suspected consumption of spurious liquor.

At least 12 people are suspected to have died in Banka and 3 in Madhepura from drinking hooch. Also, four persons have lost their lives in Bhagalpur's Sahebganj as well as Naryanpur, three deaths each have been reported in Goradih and Kajraily, and one each in Maruf Chak, Shahkund, and Borwa villages.

Seven people have died in Amarpur in Banka district, which has seen the most deaths, while many others are in the hospital in critical condition. The cause of deaths has not been ascertained so far, but family members have indicated that the deceased had drank alcohol on Holi, following which they suffered nausea and a deterioration in health.