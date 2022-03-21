32 Dead in Bihar After Suspected Consumption of Illicit Liquor During Holi
At least 12 people are suspected to have died in Banka and 3 in Madhepura.
At least 32 people have died in Bihar since Holi on Friday, 18 March due to suspected consumption of spurious liquor.
At least 12 people are suspected to have died in Banka and 3 in Madhepura from drinking hooch. Also, four persons have lost their lives in Bhagalpur's Sahebganj as well as Naryanpur, three deaths each have been reported in Goradih and Kajraily, and one each in Maruf Chak, Shahkund, and Borwa villages.
Seven people have died in Amarpur in Banka district, which has seen the most deaths, while many others are in the hospital in critical condition. The cause of deaths has not been ascertained so far, but family members have indicated that the deceased had drank alcohol on Holi, following which they suffered nausea and a deterioration in health.
As per the district magistrate of Banka, no death due to drinking alcohol has been confirmed in the district as the postmortem of those who died was not done.
Among those dead in Banka are Vijay Sah, Raghunandan Poddar, Raja Kumar Tiwari, Sanjay Sharma, Sumit Kumar, and Ashish Kumar.
In Bhagalpur, one Abhishek Kumar has lost his eyesight after drinking spurious liquor. He is undergoing treatment at Mayaganj Hospital.
In Sahebganj, protesters demonstrated in front of the house of Shyam Chaudhary, who had allegedly smuggled the liquor. A large number of police personnel have been deployed in the area.
Sale and consumption of alcohol was banned in April 2016 by the Nitish Kumar-led Janata Dal government. Implementation of the ban has, however, often been deficient, and in October-November, 2021, over 40 people had died in different districts of Bihar after consuming hooch.
