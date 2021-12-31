3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J&K's Srinagar, 4 Security Personnel Injured

Three terrorists belonging to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed late at night on Thursday, 30 December, in an encounter launched by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.

One of the neutralised terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather. According to the Kashmir Police, Rather had been involved in the terror attack on a police bus in Zewan on 14 December, which had led to the deaths of three police personnel.