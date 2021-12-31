3 Terrorists Killed in Encounter in J&K's Srinagar, 4 Security Personnel Injured
3 police personnel and 1 CRPF officer had received injuries in the encounter in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk area.
Three terrorists belonging to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) were killed late at night on Thursday, 30 December, in an encounter launched by the security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar.
One of the neutralised terrorists has been identified as Suhail Ahmad Rather. According to the Kashmir Police, Rather had been involved in the terror attack on a police bus in Zewan on 14 December, which had led to the deaths of three police personnel.
"As revealed during yesterday’s PC, terrorist Suhail was also involved in Zewan terror attack. All terrorists involved in Zewan attack have been neutralised."Inspector General of Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar
In the encounter in Srinagar's Pantha Chowk area on Thursday night, 3 police personnel and 1 CRPF officer had received injuries in the initial exchange of fire. They were subsequently shifted to hospital for treatment.
Arms and ammunition were recovered by the security forces during the encounter.
A Day Before, 6 JeM Terrorists Killed
On Thursday morning, the police had announced that six terrorists, including two Pakistani nationals, were killed by security forces during two separate encounters in Kulgam and Anantnag, undertaken on the preceding night.
The terrorists had belonged to terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed.
Additionally, an M4 rifle and its 7 magazines, 2 AK series rifles and its 2 magazines, a pistol and its 2 magazines, 3 grenades, and other incriminating material were recovered during the encounters.
Kashmir Inspector General of Police Vijay Kumar had hailed the operation as "a big success".
