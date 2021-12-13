Militants Fire at Police Bus in Srinagar; ASI & Constable Succumb to Injuries
The Prime Minister's Office (PMO), in a tweet conveyed Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi's condolences.
An assistant sub-inspector and a selection grade constable succumbed to injuries on Monday, 13 December, after a police vehicle was fired upon by militants in Srinagar.
The incident took place near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of the city.
14 police personnel were injured in the incident.
Taking to Twitter, Kashmir Zone Police said:
“Terrorists fired upon a police vehicle near Zewan in Pantha Chowk area of Srinagar. 14 personnel have been injured in the attack.”
Shortly before this, the police had tweeted that 'all injured personnel have been evacuated to the hospital and the area has been cordoned off'.
Further, Jammu Kashmir National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah expressed his condemnation of the attack and shared his heartfelt condolences to the kin of the deceased.
Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha too condemned the attack and wrote on Twitter:
"My homage to our brave martyred police personnel. We are committed to ensuring that perpetrators are punished. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families."
He also said that he has directed the concerned authorities to provide best possible treatment to the injured, and that he is praying for their speedy recovery.
