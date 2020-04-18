Maha: 3 Men Lynched in Palghar After Being Mistaken for Robbers

The two passengers and the driver who were attacked were declared dead when they arrived at the Kasa government hospital.

About 110 villagers have been taken to the police station and are being questioned about the incident, reported ANI. Cases have been registered under multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), including murder, disobedience of a public servant and also under the Disaster Management Act 2005, and Epidemic Diseases Act 1897, reported Hindustan Times.

This is the second such attack in the last week. Assistant Police Inspector Anand Kale and three other police officials and a doctor were also reportedly attacked by villagers earlier this week on a similar suspicion.