3 Ex-Judges Protest Along With Lawyers; Madras HC Calls for Review

The Security Committee was asked to coordinate with the Director-General of Police, Tamil Nadu as well as top officials of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF).

The court took a serious view of the incident even as Justice Subramonium Prasad was hearing suo-moto a writ petition pertaining to common security arrangements for premises in and around the High Court.

Noting that the Supreme Court is already considering the proposal to deploy paramilitary force in high courts around the country, the court referred to a letter from Deputy Commissioner of Police, High Court Security.

The letter stated that senior advocates and three former Justices of the Madras High Court – Hariparanthaman, Kannan and Akbar – had walked in procession to North Gate, and proceeded to enter the court, ending their march at the Ambedkar statue in its premises.