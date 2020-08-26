3 Capitals: SC dismisses AP Govt’s Plea Challenging HC’s Decision

On 31 July, the state government notified the AP Decentralisation and Inclusive Development of All regions Act 2020 and AP Capital Region Development Authority (Repeal) 2020 Act soon after Governor's assent.

The government of Andhra moved to SC arguing that the judiciary can't decide from where the executive will function, challenging the HC order.

Senior Advocate Rakesh Dwivedi, appeared for the Andhra Pradesh government.