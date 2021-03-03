29-Year-Old Hyderabad Techie Attacked With a Knife by Her Stalker

A case of attempt to murder was booked against the accused at the Narsingi police station under the limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate. Deputy Commissioner of Police, (Madhapur) M Venkateshwarlu visited the scene of the crime.

Sanjana was admitted to a hospital in Langar House and is recovering, say media reports.

The Telangana BJP Chief Bandi Sanjay visited the hospital to call on the survivor.

In another case, a woman was bludgeoned to death at Dundigal by unknown persons on Monday. Forty-year-old Nagamani along with her husband Sailu and three children were residing at Qutbullapur for the past two months. They are natives of the Kamareddy district and had reached the city in search of livelihood, reported Telangana Today.

Nagamani had recently secured a job at a fuel refilling station. She was found attacked with blunt objects on her head. The Dundigal Police have booked a case and are investigating. Her body was shifted to Gandhi Hospital for an autopsy.

(This story was first published in The News Minute and has been republished with permission.)