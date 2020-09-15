25-Year-Old Doctor Passes Away After Month-Long Battle with COVID

Vikas Solanki, a 25-year-old doctor, passed away on Monday, 14 September, after battling COVID-19 for over a month. A resident of Hisar, Haryana, he had tested coronavirus positive in August and had been under treatment at a hospital in the city.

Dr Solanki was admitted to the AIIMS campus in Jhajjar after his health deteriorated. On Saturday, 12 September, he was shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre in Delhi and was put on a ventilator, reported The Indian Express.