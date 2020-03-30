25 COVID-19 Patients in One Family Due to Congested Dwelling: Govt

The 25 coronavirus patients reported from one family at Sangli in Maharashtra were found to be living in a congested set-up, which might have led the infection to spread fast among them, officials said.

Initially, four family members who returned from Saudi Arabia tested positive for coronavirus on 23 March. Within a week of it, 21 more family members, including a two-year-old boy, were found to have contracted the infection.

The district administration, however, maintained that so far there is no ''community transmission'' of the viral infection, as only known contacts have been exposed to it.