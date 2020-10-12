2.2 Lakh Appeals Pending as RTI Act Marks Its 15th Anniversary

A report card on the performance of the Information Commissions in India shows that over 2.21 lakh appeals and complaints were pending as on 31 July in 20 information commissions.

Monday, 12 October, marks 15 years since the implementation of the Right to Information Act (RTI).

The ‘Report Card on the Performance of the Information Commissions in India, 2020’ prepared by Satark Nagrik Sangathan (SNS) and the Centre for Equity Studies (CES) released on Monday has pointed out a few glaring errors in their functioning.