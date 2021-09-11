21 People Evicted in India Every Hour During COVID Pandemic: Report

Even as India reeled under a pandemic, more than 250,000 people in the country were evicted from their homes by authorities between March 2020 and July 2021.

This means nearly 21 people were evicted every hour.

Analysis by the Housing and Land Rights Network (HLRN) – an independent organisation working on research, education and advocacy related to land and housing rights – found out that between 1 January 2021 and 31 July 2021, state authorities across India demolished at least 24,445 homes, affecting over 169,176 people.

Of these, about 13,750 people were evicted during the peak of the second wave and resultant lockdowns in April and May 2021.