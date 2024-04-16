2024 Elections: In Churachandpur, Kuki Vote to Rely on Tribal Bodies' Directives

The question made him burst into laughter.

"The double engine has no solution for us. Why should I vote," said Thenkholen Kuki, when asked if he plans on casting his vote on 19 April in Manipur's Churachandpur.

Incidentally, the 49-year-old retired soldier of the Indian Army's Assam Regiment said this just a day after Home Minister Amit Shah stated during an election campaign in Imphal, "The most important thing is that no matter how much one tries, we will not let anyone divide Manipur."

Indeed, Thenkholen's words echo the majority sentiment prevailing in this Kuki-zo district of a state torn apart by the almost year-long ethnic violence between the Meities and the Kukis, but now gearing up to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the first phase of which is on 19 April.