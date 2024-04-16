2024 Elections: In Churachandpur, Kuki Vote to Rely on Tribal Bodies' Directives

The question made him burst into laughter.
"The double engine has no solution for us. Why should I vote," said Thenkholen Kuki, when asked if he plans on casting his vote on 19 April in Manipur's Churachandpur.
Incidentally, the 49-year-old retired soldier of the Indian Army's Assam Regiment said this just a day after Home Minister Amit Shah stated during an election campaign in Imphal, "The most important thing is that no matter how much one tries, we will not let anyone divide Manipur."
Indeed, Thenkholen's words echo the majority sentiment prevailing in this Kuki-zo district of a state torn apart by the almost year-long ethnic violence between the Meities and the Kukis, but now gearing up to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, the first phase of which is on 19 April.
"I don't like any of the candidates. But let's see what our leaders say," he concluded with a shrug.
In Brief: Details of the Outer Manipur Constituency
There are two constituencies — Inner Manipur and Outer Manipur. The Outer Manipur constituency, however, will have elections on two days — 19 April and 26 April. The district of Churachandpur, for instance, will vote on 19 April.
In the Outer Manipur constituency, which includes Churachandpur district, there are four candidates:
Naga People's Front's (NPF) Kachui Timothy Zimik
Congress party's Alfred Kanngam S Arthur
Alyson Abonmei (Independent)
S Kho John (Independent)
[On 16 April, when this reporter was going around Churachandpur, talking to the public, he caught a glimpse of S Kho John with a group of Kuki leaders.]
The Outer Manipur seat is reserved for scheduled tribes. All four candidates are from the Naga community. That is because no Kuki-Zo candidate filed a nomination given that many Kuki-Zo groups have called for a boycott of the election.
In late March, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum (ITLF), a key tribal group in Churachandpur, urged the Kuki-Zo people to "exercise their right to franchise" but refrain from contesting in the Lok Sabha election.
Other groups that have called for a boycott more recently are the Kuki National Assembly, the Global Kuki-Zomi-Hmar Women, and the Kuki Inpi Sadar Hills (which issued its directive to the people in Sadar Hills to abstain from voting around 8.30 pm on 16 April). The demand for the boycott strengthened after two "village volunteers" from the community were killed in firing on Saturday near Kangpokpi. Protests erupted in Kangpokpi district after the killings, and a total 24-hour shutdown was called by tribal bodies demanding justice.
Speaking to The Quint on 16 April (three days before the voting day), Chris Simte, a senior leader of the ITLF, said that it is not right to contest elections when so many from the Kuki community have been killed and displaced by the ethnic violence.
"How can we contest? It is a war zone. And the government has done nothing for peace. It is not right. You were there are the burial yesterday, weren't you? You saw how anguished we are. But yes, we will not try and take away anyone's right to vote. The people may vote for whom they please," Simte asserted.
Indeed, 29-year-old Letlalkhuol Gangte and 15-year-old Thanggoulen Haokip, who were killed in the 15 February violence in Churachandpur, were buried yesterday, 15 April. More about that episode of violence here.
As of 29 February, 219 persons have been killed and 60,000 have been displaced since violence erupted on 3 May, according to the state government's data.
'The Current Situation Has Tainted My Opinion on Elections'
Even though the ITLF is not stopping anyone from voting, many Kukis told The Quint that their decision to vote will be influenced by the directives of organisations like the ITLF or the Kuki Inpi in Churachandpur (which is a branch distinct from the Kuki Inpi elsewhere, like Sadar Hills). For example, Breeze Kimneithem, an independent interdisciplinary researcher and social activist, said that her "final decision will ultimately be influenced by the stance of the Kuki Inpi, which is the apex body of the Kuki tribes."
"I am deeply aware of my rights and duties, and voting has always been a matter of great importance to me. However, the current situation in Manipur, combined with the central government's persistent neglect, has significantly tainted my opinion on elections. As a responsible citizen, I feel conflicted about supporting any candidate from the ruling government, as it seems contrary to the principles of justice. Likewise, the lack of genuine support from other parties, who seem to only politicise the struggles of ethnic minorities like mine, leaves me disillusioned."Breeze Kimneithem
Boilen, another social worker, concurred with Kimneithem's remarks.
"I'm uncertain about how to vote in the upcoming election but I plan to align my decision with that of the Kuki Inpi. If they endorse voting, I trust they will support the candidate who represents the lesser of two evils."Boilen
Most of the people in Churachandpur that The Quint spoke to throughout the day on 16 April had the same response — that they would follow the directives of the Kuki Inpi.
When The Quint contacted one of the leaders of the Kuki Inpi in Churachandpur regarding the same, they said (on the condition of anonymity) that the matter was still being discussed and a directive will be issued before the day of the voting.
The situation, however, is a little more complicated than that.
A senior leader of a Kuki-Zo organisation, on the condition of anonymity, told The Quint that S Kho John (associated with the powerful Naga organisation in Manipur), who was seen touring across Churachandpur three days before voting day, was the preferred candidate for some leaders of the Kuki-Zo community.
We will not support the NPF's Kachui Timothy Zimik because the party is allied to the BJP, which is the party under whose watch the Kuki people are having to endure so much suffering. And between the remaining three, some of us feel that S Kho John is the most suitable candidate.Senior Kuki leader
According to The Ukhrul Times, in a speech last week, S Kho John "affirmed his dedication to prioritizing peaceful co-existence among all communities through comprehensive and ongoing dialogues, aiming to foster solidarity and unity among various ethnic groups."
4276 'Specified Voters' in Churachandpur
While Kukis debate about who to vote for, there is also the question of how to vote, given the mass displacement of people caused by the ethnic violence that is going to touch the one-year mark on 3 May 2024.
There have been, however, a bunch of special arrangements to allow people now settled in relief camps to vote.
The first one is that Outer Manipur votes twice, as mentioned above.
The second special arrangement is that the Election Commission of India (ECI) has notified a scheme for internally displaced persons (IDPs) of Manipur to vote at the relief camps.
Data accessed by The Quint from the District Collector's office in Churachandpur shows that in this district, there are 4276 "specified voters". Interestingly, 2094 are males and 2192 are females.
These 4276 people are IDPs in Churachandpur's relief camps who have registered to vote in the 15 special polling stations that are being instituted for the election. To do so, they had to submit an application to the Assistant Returning Officer (for persons residing in relief camps) with their electoral details.
Each of these polling stations has several listed relief camps that fall under it. For example, Monglenphai UPS polling station has 15 relief camps that fall under its jurisdiction and has 539 specified voters.
Speaking to The Quint, T S Simte, the nodal officer for specified voters, said that all these arrangements have been made under the guidance of the Election Commission.
It is important to mention that the EPIC number was not mandatory to fill out the application form, given that most people in relief camps lost all their documents while fleeing the violence. Indeed, when The Quint visited two relief camps on 16 April, all the people interviewed did not have any documents on them.
For example, 27-year-old Chinneihat, who gave birth to her child in the Youth Hostel Relief Camp in Churachandpur, lost all her documents while fleeing her burning house in Kangvai. Taking care of a newborn baby in a relief camp, with her husband paralysed in one leg, she has not had the time or the energy to submit an application for becoming a "specified voter".
[For almost a year now, Manipur has been torn apart by ethnic violence. Hundreds have died, and thousands have been displaced, with their future still uncertain. As Manipur votes for the two Lok Sabha seats starting 19 April, and with the one-year mark of the violence approaching right after on 3 May 2024, The Quint is going back to ground zero in pursuit of facts, untold stories, and the truth. As we hit the ground again, we would like to hear from you on what you think we should cover and investigate in our reports from Manipur. Send us your suggestions — and we will do our best to incorporate them. Apart from the risks involved in reporting from a conflict-ridden area, such reports require both time and resources. YOUR support helps us in our endeavour.]
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)