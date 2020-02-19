Over 20,000 Demand TN Assembly Pass Resolution Against CAA, NRC

Over 20,000 people marched along the Walajah road on Wednesday, 19 February, near the Secretariat, demanding that the Tamil Nadu Assembly pass a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The Madras High Court on Tuesday restrained the Federation of Tamil Nadu Islamic and other political organisations from laying siege to the Secretariat.

A bench of justices M Sathyanaraya and R Hemalatha granted interim injunction till 11 March, restraining the Muslim outfit groups from organising the agitation. However, thousands came together to raise slogans and speak up against the controversial legislations.