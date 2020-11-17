Chhath Puja to be a Public Holiday in Delhi, Restrictions Continue

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority has suggested the people to celebrate the festival in private places.

Due to current COVID 19 outbreak, Chhath Puja will be prohibited in Public places.
The Delhi Government on Tuesday, 17 November, declared 20 November as a public holiday on account of ‘Chhath Puja’.

“Since Chhath is an important festival for the people of Delhi , The Delhi government has decided to declare a holiday on 20 November,” Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia reportedly wrote in a letter to the Chief Secretary, according to NDTV.

The declaration by the Delhi government comes a week after the Aam Aadmi Party government decided to not allow community Chhath Puja celebrations at ghats, keeping in mind the recent surge in number of coronavirus cases that has led to a third wave in Delhi.

In addition to this, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority had said that Chhath Puja cannot be performed at public places, river banks and temples in Delhi.

The order stated that it is the duty of the district magistrates and deputy commissioners of police to ensure that during the course of the four-day festival, people do not gather at public places or at river banks.

In order to check the spread of COVID-19, states like Delhi and Jharkhand have decided to restrict devotees from offering prayers and conducting rituals along banks of water bodies on the occasion of Chhath puja, which will be celebrated between 20 and 21 November.

