20 Lakh Fine Imposed on FICCI For Violating Dust Control Norms

The Delhi government has imposed a fine of Rs 20 lakh on the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) for violating dust control norms at a demolition site on Tansen Marg, reported PTI.

According to an official order, they have been given up to 15 days to deposit the environment compensation. They have also been asked to stop any demolition activity without installing an anti-smog gun at the project site.

The order comes after amid rising concerns of Delhi’s air pollution especially with the onset of the crop-burning season and incoming winters.