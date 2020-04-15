20 Nations Had COVID When India Began Screening China, HK Flights

Prior to this, India had sporadically expanded screening to flights from Kathmandu, Indonesia, Vietnam and Malaysia along with an advisory to avoid non-essential travel to Singapore on 22 February, 2020; issued an advisory to avoid travel to Iran, Italy and Republic of Korea on 26 February, 2020; and called for suspension of visas to Italy, Iran, South Korea, Japan and China on 3 March, 2020.

Further, both Indian and foreign passengers (other than those restricted) “arriving directly or indirectly from China, South Korea, Japan, Iran, Italy, Hong Kong, Macau, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Nepal, Thailand, Singapore and Taiwan must undergo medical screening at port of entry”, it said on March 3, 2020.

"When we started screening passengers at the airport, we tested people coming from the list of countries given by the Centre. But some of the countries were not included in this list and certain incoming passengers slipped through,” Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on 11 April, 2020, while announcing an extension of the lockdown in his state. This list did not include the US and the UAE, which had reported cases, as Firstpost pointed out in a report on 14 April, 2020.