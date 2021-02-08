2 Arrested Over Murder of Kamal Nath’s Relatives in Greater Noida
Narendra Nath and his wife Suman were found murdered in their bungalow in Greater Noida’s Alpha-2 on Friday morning.
Two people were arrested by Noida Police on Sunday, 7 February, in connection with the double murder of a cousin and sister-in-law of former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath in Greater Noida, reported The Indian Express.
As per police sources, Narendra Nath (70) and his wife Suman (65) were found murdered in their bungalow in Greater Noida’s Alpha-2 on Friday morning.
Vishan, one of the accused, was arrested after a brief encounter by the police, while another accused, Dev Sharma, was picked up from Madhya Pradesh. As per The Indian Express, two other accused who were also known to the victims are on the run.
Greater Noida DCP Rajesh Kumar Singh told The Indian Express that the incident is being probed by six teams. They have allegedly found out that four people were involved in the conspiracy. Digital evidence and questioning allegedly revealed that the main accused Rohit, who was also known to the family, planned the robbery and murdered the couple along with this accomplice.
What Had Happened?
The police further said that Narendra, who ran a spare parts business in Delhi, would often lend money to people. Rohit, who was previously involved in instances of thefts and was unemployed at that moment, befriended Narendra and paid frequent visits to his house.
Rohit had reportedly borrowed money from Narendra.
On Thursday night, the couple hosted a party at their residence, after which the incident took place after the guests left the house. Narendra was allegedly choked with a belt and muffler and Suman who was on the floor above, was shot on the chest.
Next morning when the couple did not answer their phones, their relatives visited the house and found the bodies.
The police also said that they initially found the contact numbers of Rohit and Sharma in the victim’s phone. According to them, the accused had booked a cab to take them to a hotel.
The accused Dev Sharma was arrested from MP’s Sialuli village after police questioned the relatives and locals and received information regarding his whereabouts.
Later, three other accused Rohit, Vishan and Subhas, were intercepted near ATS crossing in Greater Noida on Sunday evening. Police further said that while they arrested Vishan, the others escaped.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
(The Quint is available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.