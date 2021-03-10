173 in Detention Since Revoking J&K’s Special Status: Govt in LS

Meanwhile, the Delimitation Committee has gotten a one-year extension for completing its task in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a gazette notification by the Centre on 3 March.

Formed in October 2019, after the abrogation of special status from the Union Territory, the panel was set up to redraw the electoral constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir and four northeastern states – Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, reported PTI.

The one-year extension is only for J&K, indicating further delay in the holding of Assembly polls in the UT, which can be held only after the process is over.