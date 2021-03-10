173 in Detention Since Revoking J&K’s Special Status: Govt in LS
Currently, no one is under house arrest under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act, according to MP Kishan Reddy.
Union Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy told the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, 9 March, that as many as 173 people continue to be under detention since the abrogation of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in August 2019.
“Since August 1, 2019, 627 people including separatists, over ground workers, stone pelters etc., were detained at various points of time. Out of these, based on regular review and ground situation, 454 persons have been released till date”G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister of State for Home Affairs, as quoted by PTI
Currently, no one is under house arrest under the Jammu and Kashmir Public Safety Act according to Reddy.
Reddy told the Lok Sabha that various measures, including preventive detention, was enforced in light of security and public order, in view of the constitutional changes effected by the Parliament in revoking J&K’s special status, added the report.
Delimitation Committee Gets Extension
Meanwhile, the Delimitation Committee has gotten a one-year extension for completing its task in Jammu and Kashmir, according to a gazette notification by the Centre on 3 March.
Formed in October 2019, after the abrogation of special status from the Union Territory, the panel was set up to redraw the electoral constituencies of Jammu and Kashmir and four northeastern states – Assam, Manipur, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland, reported PTI.
The one-year extension is only for J&K, indicating further delay in the holding of Assembly polls in the UT, which can be held only after the process is over.
(With inputs from PTI.)
