15th Round of India-China Corps Commander-Level Talks on 11 March: Report
Both India and China have deployed around 50,000 troops each in the region.
The 15th round of the Corps Commander-level talks between India and China will be held on 11 March, ANI reported, quoting sources in the defence establishment.
The talks will be conducted on the Indian side, at the Chushul-Moldo meeting point.
Lieutenant General Anindya Sengupta will be leading the Indian delegation to negotiate with the Chinese side, The Indian Express reported.
Sources also said that the main focus of the talks would be to achieve a resolution concerning the balance friction areas in Eastern Ladakh.
Both India and China have deployed around 50,000 troops each in the region amid ongoing tensions.
India-China Conflict Will Mark Two Years in May 2022
May this year will mark two since the conflict began in 2020 after clashes erupted in the Pangong Lake area between Indian and Chinese forces.
Since the May 2020 clashes, many rounds of talks have been held for the disengagement of troops. There had been no headway in the resolution talks at the 14th round of the India-China Corps Commander level meeting on 12 January and the 13th meeting on 10 October 2021 resulted in a stalemate, as both sides failed to make any headway.
The 12th round had led to the successful disengagement from Gogra.
(With inputs from ANI and The Indian Express.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.