15th Finance Commission Submits Report for 5 Fiscal Years to Prez

The 15th Finance Commission led by its chairperson NK Singh on Monday, 9 November, submitted its report for fiscal years 2021-22 to 2025-26 to President Ram Nath Kovind.

Commission members Ajay Narayan Jha, Anoop Singh, Ashok Lahiri, and Ramesh Chand, along with panel Secretary Arvind Mehta accompanied the chairperson in the meeting with the President.

Last year, the commission had submitted its report consisting of recommendations for 2020-21 fiscal, which was accepted by the Union government and tabled in Parliament on 30 January 2020.

As per the terms of reference (ToR), the commission was mandated to give its recommendations for the five-year period by 30 October.