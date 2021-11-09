1.5-year-old Baby Dies in Alleged Police Lathi-charge in MP’s Shivpuri

A lathi-charge in Madhya Pradesh (MP)'s Shivpuri is alleged to have resulted in the death of a one-and-a-half-year-old child. Meanwhile, even as Superintendent of Police (SP) Shivpuri has confirmed the age of the child, the cause of death is yet to be ascertained.

The incident took place at Karaira-Bhitarwar road in Shivpuri district.