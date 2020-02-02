15 Men Found Guilty in Rape Case of 11-Year-Old Girl in Chennai

Fifteen men accused in the rape of an 11-year-old hearing-impaired girl over the course of a few months in 2018 have been found guilty by a special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) court in Chennai.

The accused were part of the housekeeping, plumbing and lift operations in a building in Chennai’s Ayanavaram area where the survivor lived with her family. One man has been acquitted by the court — Accused no 15, a gardener named Gunasekharan, while another, Accused no 10, a lift operator named Babu passed away during the trial.

The quantum of punishment and the exact charges proven against individual convicts will be announced in court on 3 February.