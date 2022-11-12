13th Installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to be Released Soon

The government recently released the 12th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Now, the farmers are waiting for their next installment, that is the 13th installment of the scheme.

Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all the farmers who own lands will be receiving a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year, which makes it 2000 in three equal installments. All the family members of the cultivable landholding farmers are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.