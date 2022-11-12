13th Installment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to be Released Soon
Farmers willing to receive the 13th installment of Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana need to complete eKYC and registration.
The government recently released the 12th installment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana. Now, the farmers are waiting for their next installment, that is the 13th installment of the scheme.
Under the PM-KISAN scheme, all the farmers who own lands will be receiving a financial benefit of Rs 6000 per year, which makes it 2000 in three equal installments. All the family members of the cultivable landholding farmers are eligible to get benefit under the scheme.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi 13th Installment: Date
The 13th Beneficiary List 2022 for the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi will be released around 15 to 20 December 2022 on pmkisan.gov.in. The information is released on the website before the amount is credited into the bank accounts. The government has not made any official announcement as of now.
PM Kisan Samman Nidhi: Registration
Farmers who wish to register to claim the financial benefits of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana can visit the local revenue officer. They can contact the nearest Common Service Centers (CSCs) for registration as well. Make sure to carry all the important documents and submit it to the official in charge at the CSC.
Farmers who have not registered for the scheme will not be getting the upcoming installment. The farmers will also have to upload the soft copy of the ration card to receive the 13th installment of PM Kisan Samman Yojana.
How to Register Online for the 13th Installment of PM Kisan Samman Yojana?
You will have to visit the website at pmkisan.gov.in
On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ‘Beneficiary Status’ under the ‘Farmers Corner’ section.
You will be required to enter the registered Aadhaar number or bank account number.
Then click on 'Get Data' link
The new status of the 13th instalment will be displayed on the screen
As per the PM Kisan website, “eKYC is MANDATORY for PMKISAN Registered Farmers. OTP Based eKYC is available on PMKISAN Portal. Or nearest CSC centers may be contacted for Biometric based eKYC.”
How to Complete eKYC Process for the PM Kisan Samman Yojana?
You will have to visit the official website of the PM Kisan scheme.
Click on the eKYC option on the homepage.
You will have to enter the Aadhaar Card number, captcha code and mobile number linked with the Aadhaar card
You will receive an OTP, the eKYC will be completed upon successful verification of the OTP.
