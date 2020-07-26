101-Year-Old Woman Wins Battle Against Coronavirus in Tirupati

Vizianagaram Superintendent of Police B Raja Kumari visited the woman's house. The police officer also appreciated woman Constable Dharmavarapu Radhika, who helped the octogenarian during her stay at the Maharajah Institute of Medical Sciences.

In a heartwarming gesture, the constable, who too, had tested positive and was admitted in the same hospital, took care of the old woman in the isolation ward after noticing that she was struggling in chewing food served in the hospital. Radhika later started helping her with other chores as well.

While the octogenarian has been discharged, Radhika is still in hospital. She had tested positive while serving as a member of COVID awareness team formed by the SP to educate people on preventive measures.

"This gesture of our constable will motivate others. Whatever may be the situation, kind hearts respond spontaneously, irrespective of their own pain. Salute to her," said SP Raja Kumari.

The district police chief had also earned public appreciation for personally preparing food for hungry migrant workers in April.