India Announces ‘Air Bubbles’ With US, France; Flights From Friday

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Thursday, 16 July, said India is in advance stages of negotiations with three countries – France, US & Germany – to establish ‘air bubble’ arrangements for allowing flight services under pre-conditions.

'Air Bubble' travel arrangements are established between two countries under a certain set of safety and passenger travelling conditions, such as high demand, legal entry and exit norms and airlines' willingness to operate on these sectors.