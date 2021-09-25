Kamla Bhasin: Eminent Feminist, Women's Rights Activist & Poet is No More

Eminent feminist, women's rights activist, poet, author and social scientist Kamla Bhasin breathed her last on Saturday, 25 September. She was 75. Bhasin had reportedly been diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

Kamla, an outspoken champion of women's rights in India and South Asia since the 1970s, was best known for her work with Sangat: A Feminist Network and her poem Kyunki main ladki hoon, mujhe padhna hai.

Born in Shahidanwaali village in the Gujrat district of Punjab – now in Pakistan – in 1946, a year before the partition, Kamla referred to herself as one of the 'midnight generation'. After completing her graduation and post-graduation from Rajasthan, she won a fellowship to study 'sociology of development' at the University of Münster in West Germany.

Upon returning, she started working at the Seva Mandir in Rajasthan, where she met her future husband, the late journalist and activist Baljit Malik.