US Deputy Secretary of State Visited India, Here is What Happened

In a session with the US-India Business Council, the Deputy Secretary made some strong statements about the US policy on China and the role of QUAD therein.

She said, "We don’t ask countries to choose between the United States and the PRC (the People’s Republic of China), but we do ask for a level-playing field. We do ask that countries understand that economic coercion is not the way forward to build a strong international economy and a global prosperity and peace and security," while answering questions about the US' relationships in the Indo-Pacific.