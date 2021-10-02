Developments in Afghanistan Will Have 'Significant Consequences': Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday, 30 September, said that the latest developments in Afghanistan would have "very significant consequences" for India and the rest of the world, reported ANI.

Speaking virtually at the annual leadership summit of the US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) on Thursday, Jaishankar said a few critical concerns for India were whether Afghanistan would have an inclusive government and if its soil would be used for terrorism against other states, reported PTI.

Jaishankar also said India was in no hurry 'to deliberate' on recognising the Taliban regime in Kabul.

While interacting with former American ambassador Frank Wisner, he said India and the US were on the same page on many issues regarding the recent developments in Afghanistan, especially about its soil being used for terrorism.