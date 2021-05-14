Netizens Call Srinivas a Hero, Condemn Delhi Police, BJP’s Move
Speaking to The Quint, Srinivas confirmed that the Delhi Police had questioned him.
The Congress party on Friday, 14 May, alleged that Home Minister Amit Shah sent the police to the Youth Congress office in Delhi for questioning its leader Srinivas BV and other party workers engaged in COVID relief work.
Netizens have now shown solidarity to the Youth Congress leader, with many condemning the saffron party and the Delhi Police for harassing ‘heroes’ as India grapples with the second wave of the pandemic.
Public Reactions
‘A Hero’
"On a writ filed by Deepak Singh about politicians being involved in the illegal distribution of COVID medicines, etc, the Delhi High Court directed the Delhi Police to conduct an enquiry. In compliance with the court's order, the Delhi Police is conducting an enquiry on several politicians, including Srinivas. Today (Friday), a Crime Branch team went to IYC's office to record the statement of Srinivas," the Delhi Police told NDTV.
Srinivas’ team has been monitoring social media, where requests with #SOSIYC have been pouring in from relatives and friends of patients – all in desperate search for oxygen, hospital beds, remdesivir and blood plasma for their loved ones battling COVID-19.
The team of about 10 volunteers works in two shifts and is also engaged in food distribution. Last year, apart from helping migrant workers with ration, IYC had also helped workers by arranging transport to states like UP and Bihar.
