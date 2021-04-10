Sonia Meets With Congress-Led State CMs To Assess COVID Situation

She accused the Modi government of mismanaging the situation, by exporting the vaccine and allowing for “a shortage to be created in India”. Many states have reported a shortage of vaccines and asked the government for more doses, such as Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Maharashtra, Bihar, Punjab, Odisha, UP, Andhra Pradesh and others.

Sonia highlighted that due to the ongoing Assembly elections, there have been mass gatherings for public rallies and religious occasions. “We need to accept the responsibility and keep the interest of the nation above our own,” said the 74-year-old leader.

She asked the Congress-ruled states to take strict measures to contain the pandemic, and ensure large-scale testing measures are carried out.

“We must make all efforts to support those who face the brunt of reduced economic activity as the restrictions become harder and more stringent,” said Gandhi.