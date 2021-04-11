16-Yr-Old Faisal Gulzar’s Road to Militancy & Death in Encounter

Faisal Gulzar, the 16-old-boy who was killed in a gun battle in an orchard in Shopian on Sunday, is the youngest militant to have died in a counter-insurgency operation in Kashmir in recent memory.

Faisal, the only brother among five siblings, was reported missing by his family on Thursday, 8 April when he had left home to bring grocery. His family had issued a passionate appeal to militants to stop him from picking up arms.

“The first jihad for him is to take care of his four sisters and get them married. If you don’t return him, you will have to answer on the day of judgement,” his father, Gulzar Ahmad Ganie, had said, in an apparent appeal to militants.

Faisal’s tragic end once again highlights the use of child combatants in the protracted violence in Kashmir.