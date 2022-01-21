Samsung Teases Galaxy S22 for February Unpacked Event, Hints at Note Revival
The smartphone maker plans to unveil the next generation of Galaxy S during the event.
Samsung on Friday, 21 January, confirmed its long-rumoured February Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, its first major hardware launch event of 2022.
The smartphone maker plans to unveil the next generation of its Galaxy S series smartphones during the event.
"At Unpacked in February 2022, we will introduce you to the most noteworthy S series device we have ever created," Samsung President TM Roh, head of the company's MX Business, wrote in a blog post.
"The next generation of Galaxy S is here, bringing together the greatest experiences of our Samsung Galaxy into one ultimate device," he added.
A 'Noteworthy' S-series Device
The company has also released a fifteen-second trailer, showing two silhouettes of different smartphones, S series device and a Galaxy Note rolled into one.
It's been rumoured that Samsung would replace the Ultra version of its Galaxy S lineup with a Note-like device, complete with a slot for the S Pen.
Apart from Galaxy S22 Ultra, next premium flagship S22 series will also include the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22+.
Samsung is also expected to announce a set of tablets – the Galaxy Tab S8, S8 Plus, and S8 Ultra – at the event.
The Galaxy Tab S7 was announced alongside the Galaxy Note 20, so it could be another product line to get a release.
