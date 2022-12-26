Sadhvi Pragya Stokes Controversy; Says Keep 'Weapons, Sharp Knives' At Home

On Sunday, 25 December, at the Hindu Jagarana Vedike’s South Region Annual Convention in Karnataka’s Shivamogga, Bharatiya Janata Party MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur called for those in the crowd to keep weapons or “sharp knives” at home to kill "the enemies" and keep their families and daughters safe.

Sadhvi Pragya asked the crowd that if they don't keep weapons, they should at least sharpen the vegetable knives at their homes to cut the enemy’s head "if the opportunity arises".

The BJP MP, known for her controversial remarks, also made claims about 'love jihad' and spoke about the murder of Shivamogga Bajrang Dal activist Harsha earlier this year.