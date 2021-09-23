Quad Partnership On Track To Produce 1 Billion COVID Doses In India: Joe Biden

"Put another way, for every one shot we've administered to date in America, we have now committed to do three shots to the rest of the world," he added.

Biden also thanked Pfizer and its CEO and chairman, Albert Bourla, and announced the EU-US vaccine partnership.

"They've been and continue to be partners and the leader of this fight. The United States is leading the world on vaccination donations. As we are doing that, we need other high-income countries to deliver on their own ambitious vaccine donations and pledges. That's why today, we're launching the EU-US vaccine partnership to work more closely together and with our partners and expanding global vaccinations," Mr Biden said.

The US has already shipped around 160 million doses to 100 countries, reported PTI.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is on a three-day visit to the US, where he will meet with several personages, including US President Joe Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris, and Apple CEO Tim Cook, spoke about the need to focus on addressing the pandemic's economic effects. "To that end, international travel should be made easier, through mutual recognition of vaccine certificates," he said.

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)