China To Vaccinate 3-Year-Olds Amidst Rising COVID-19 Cases

With about 76% of its population already covered, China is getting ready to vaccinate its children as well. Notices have been issued by local authorities in at least five provinces for children aged between 3 and 11 years to be administered the vaccine against COVID-19.

The provinces of Hubei, Fujian, and Hainan have issued notices on provincial level whereas in the provinces of Zhejiang and Hunan, individual city administrations have called for the vaccination of children.