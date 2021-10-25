China COVID-19 Flare Up: Amid Surge Warning, Transport & Travel Affected

Further, in view of the surge warning, Beijing postponed the Beijing marathon until further notice on Monday.

Scheduled for 31 October and held since 1981, the the Beijing marathon is one of China's biggest annual sporting events.

As per marathon organisers, the 'cancellation' is aimed at preventing the risk of the epidemic spreading (and) effectively protect the health and safety of the majority of runners, staff and residents," BBC reported.

(With inputs from Bloomberg, AP and BBC.)