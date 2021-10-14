NIA Arrests Four in J&K, Allege Involvement in Terror Activities

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) officials on Wednesday, 13 October, revealed that they had arrested four persons, all residents of Srinagar, during the central agency's search at 16 locations in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The search was carried out in areas including those in Srinagar, Shopian and Pulwama.

The search was part of an investigation initiated to "unearth conspiracy of terror groups" to carry out attacks in the Union Territory and other cities in the country — in the physical and cyber space.