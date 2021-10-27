Myanmar Skips ASEAN Meet, Cites Violation of Charter

While this year's chair country Brunei asked Myanmar's veteran diplomat Chan Aye to join the virtual summit as a non-political representative, Myanmar's Foreign Ministry said that it will only accept representation by the country's top general or a ministerial level representative. It "vowed to challenge ASEAN's unprecedented move to downgrade its participation" in the summit. Chan Aye did not join the summit.

The move was in reality "unprecedented" and "harsh" as ASEAN follows a policy of non-interference in each others' domestic issues and acceptance of whatever type of government is in power in the member countries.

Myanmar has cited violation of the principles of non-interference in the bloc's charter and rejected the ban ASEAN nation put on military leader Hlaing.

Myanmar also refused to let the ASEAN envoy to meet detained civilian leaders overthrown from their designations after the coup.