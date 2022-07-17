'Not Surprising,' Says Congress as BJP Fields Dhankhar as NDA's Candidate for VP

Opposition Leaders Say Candidature Expected, TMC Holds Off Comments

Meanwhile, Congress said that Dhankhar’s candidature was not surprising as he was “close to BJP,” while Communist Party of India (Marxist) hinted at a “secret understanding” between the TMC and the saffron party, saying the announcement of Dhankhar’s candidature came barely a few days after Banerjee and the governor, along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, held a “courtesy meeting” at Raj Bhavan in Darjeeling.

TMC state spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said the party will not make any official comment immediately.

“Our chairperson Mamata Banerjee has already called for a meeting with MPs on July 21 on the vice presidential election. She will voice the party’s stand in that meeting,” he said.

Congress state chief Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury said Dhankhar was nominated as he was very close to the BJP and had an active stint in Raj Bhavan since July 2019, and was “always in the news.”

“He was very close to the BJP. He was in West Bengal for the last three years and had become a familiar name. The decision is not surprising but the state’s media might be deprived of its daily dose of news as Dhankhar ji regularly tweeted and voiced his views,” he said.

Chowdhury, however, also described Dhankhar as a highly educated person and an esteemed lawyer. He said Congress will make its stand on the vice presidential election public when time comes.

Senior CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty hinted at a “secret understanding” between TMC and BJP over Dhankhar’s candidature.

