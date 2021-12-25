MiG-21 Crash in Jaisalmer: Why is India Still Using the Accident-Prone Aircraft?

The Soviet Air Force — credited with designing the aircraft — removed it from service in the year 1985. By then, countries ranging from America to Vietnam had inducted the aircraft in the air forces. After 1985, however, Bangladesh and Afghanistan also removed it from service.

As for India, the aircraft inducted in the force in the 60s completed their retirement period in mid-1990s. Despite this, they are still being upgraded.

In October 2014, the Air Force chief said that India's security is threatened by the delay in removing the old aircraft, because some part of the fleet is outdated.