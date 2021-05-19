Manipur Journalist, Activist Arrested Again Under NSA Despite Bail

In an order issued on Monday, Imphal West District Magistrate Th Kirankumar stated that Wangkhem, 41, and Leichombam, 40, who are now in police custody, are likely to be “released on bail in the near future” and that, they would “resume activities which are prejudicial to the security of the state and for maintenance of public order on being released on bail” and that therefore, “they should be prevented from the commission such prejudicial activities through an alternative preventive measure”.

While exercising the powers conferred under sub-section-3 of Section 3 of the NSA, 1980, the district magistrate further ordered Wangkhem and Leichombam to be detained under section 3(2) of the NSA, 1980 until further notice, as and when they are released on bail.

Wangkhem and Leichombam were earlier arrested by Manipur police over their post on Facebook commenting on how cow dung and cow urine will not cure COVID-19. Their post on social media followed the death of Manipur BJP president Saikhom Jitendra Singh due to COVID-19.