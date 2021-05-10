Maha Joins Rajasthan, MP in Crossing Rs 100/L Mark in Fuel Price
On Monday, Petrol in Parbhani costed Rs 100.20 a litre.
Fuel prices soared to an all-time high on Monday, 10 May, after Maharashtra joined the ranks of Rajasthan and Madhya Pradesh in breaching the Rs 100-a-litre mark.
On Monday, Petrol in Parbhani costed Rs 100.20 a litre. Mumbai has been a close second with petrol being priced at Rs 97.86 per litre and diesel rates are at Rs 89.17 per litre in the financial capital.
Sri Ganganagar district of Rajasthan has priced fuel at Rs 102.42 a litre, and in Madhya Pradesh, Anuppur has fuel costs of Rs 102.12, as per NDTV.
Delhi has had an increase in prices, with petrol now costing Rs 91.53 per litre and diesel at Rs 82.06 per litre, as per data provided by Indian Oil.
Indian Oil has also spiked rates at other metropolitan cities, with Chennai being at Rs 93.39 per litre and Kolkata at Rs 91.67.
This is the fifth increase in fuel prices since 4 May this week, after state-owned oil firms ended a rate revision hiatus during the Assembly elections, as per PTI. The increase has taken petrol and diesel to the highest-ever prices.
