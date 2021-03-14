Jagan Mohan Reddy’s YSRCP Sweeps Andhra’s Municipal Body Polls  

As per PTI report based on poll panel sources, over 65 percent polling was reported in the elections on Wednesday.

The YSR Congress had already bagged Pulivendula, which is the Chief Minister's home constituency, Punganuru, Piduguralla, and Macherla municipalities unopposed.

YSRCP Spokesperson Ambati Rambabu in a statement said that the results strengthen the popularity of the government which has focused on welfare schemes. “The elections were held after two years of YSRCP governance and the results are a benchmark for the governance of Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy”.

He further went on to say that the massive result is due to the implementation of welfare schemes by Reddy despite the pandemic.

“Apart from implementing welfare schemes, the Chief Minister also paved way for development of the urban bodies,” he was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

(With inputs from The Indian Express & NDTV)