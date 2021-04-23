Govt Used Faulty Data To Claim Fewer Post-COVID Vaccination Cases

Until recently, however, ICMR's Specimen Referral Form (SRF), which laboratories were required to fill up when conducting a COVID-19 test, did not ask for information on whether the person being tested had been vaccinated against COVID-19.

On April 7 – nearly three months after India began its vaccination programme – the SRF form was amended to include questions on whether the person being tested had received the COVID-19 vaccine. If so, then which one? It also sought to know the dates on which the first and/or second doses had been received. This means that tests conducted for 81 days prior to7 April did not contain this information, a senior official at the ICMR admitted, asking not to be named.

Even now, the changed ICMR form has not fully made it to the ground, we found. The government's own National Centre for Disease Control's checklist of forms (accessible at this page ) carries the old version of the ICMR SRF form, without fields for vaccination information. The websites of big diagnostic test providers, including Max Labs, SRL Diagnostics and Apollo Labs , still have the old ICMR form until today. This means that many who are testing positive for COVID-19 after getting vaccinated are still not being reflected in ICMR's data on breakthrough infections.

Siddharth Chakravarty, a 38-year-old researcher with an NGO, got his first dose of the Covishield vaccine at a government primary health centre in Bengaluru on 2 April. After experiencing mild symptoms, Chakravarty got himself tested for COVID-19 at a private lab in Delhi on 19 April and was positive. He was not required to give any details about prior vaccination, he said. (IndiaSpend reviewed his documents.)